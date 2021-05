At a moment when the role of art in society has never been more hotly debated, actor Russell Tovey and gallerist Robert Diament have established themselves as staunch defenders of creativity in all its forms through their brilliant podcast, Talk Art, first launched in 2018. With guests ranging from Rose Wylie to British Vogue’s own Edward Enninful, the lifelong collectors (and dear friends) are on a mission to make the art world accessible and welcoming to everyone. Their first book, Talk Art: Everything You Wanted To Know About Contemporary Art But Were Afraid To Ask, is an indispensable volume – featuring interviews with the likes of Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry alongside expert guides on everything from navigating the world of collecting today to making it as an artist. As the long-awaited volume finally hits shelves, British Vogue catches up with Tovey and Diament about their mission.