Potty training is a hoot. Some little ones are absolutely ecstatic at the idea of graduating beyond diapers and moving on to big-kid territory. Others? Well, not so much. One way that you can make this process slightly less intimidating for those — shall we say — less than enthused toddlers is by introducing a small and cute (yes, we said “cute!”) training toilet. They are low to the ground and easy to use — so they give your pint-size pooper the confidence boost they need to succeed in this exciting but somewhat scary stage.