After his outing last Tuesday Jorge López pitched prior to Monday, López sat incredulous in an oversized T-shirt, shaking his head into the Zoom camera. Hours earlier, López had cruised through four innings in an eventual loss to the Mariners, only to hit a wall in the fifth. It was a familiar feeling, one López was tired of. Five times in his first six starts this season, López failed to complete five innings, often watching his stuff, command or some combination lose form in the final frame. When pressed, he could not pinpoint a reason why.