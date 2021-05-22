Catholic, public schools continuing online schools next year
Fort McMurray's Catholic and public school divisions will continue offering online learning next year, after school leaders in both boards declared their programs a success. COVID-19 numbers forced both school divisions to regularly move students and staff in and out of the classroom this past school. But for 270 Catholic school students and 520 public school students, online learning never stopped after schools closed in March 2020.