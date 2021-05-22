Catholic, public schools continuing online schools next year

In a message to parents from Pickens Superintendent Tony Young, emailed Tuesday, May 11, he announced the system will not offer a virtual option for the 2021-2022 school year. “To all Pickens County School District families, virtual learning has presented a host of challenges for students and families in our system and across Georgia. The district has continually monitored data and engaged in conversations with students, parents, and administrators. Many of our students have struggled to satisfactorily complete the assignments offered through the Pearson platform. We want to provide our students quality learning opportunities and we are not able to do that virtually.