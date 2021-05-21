newsbreak-logo
Bath Township, OH

Federal EPA opens investigation into Dovetail

By Fairborn Daily Herald
Fairborn Daily Herald
 2 days ago

BATH TOWNSHIP — Region 5 of the United States Environmental Protection Agency has opened an investigation into Emerald Bioenergy and Dovetail Energy. According to an email obtained by this newspaper, the Water Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Branch in EPA Region 5 has been in correspondence with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to discuss the compliance status of the Emerald Bioenergy/Dovetail Energy facilities in Morrow and Greene counties.

Fairborn, OHDayton Daily News

Bath Twp. will appeal judge’s decision on biodigester operation

Bath Twp. plans to appeal a ruling by a Greene County judge on a local biodigester operation being a public utility, exempt from township zoning regulations. The Bath Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals ruled in March 2020 that the bio-energy company Renergy, which operates Dovetail, an anaerobic biodigester facility at 1156 Herr Road in Bath Twp. outside of Fairborn, is not an agricultural zoning, but an industrial zoning.
Greene County, OHFairborn Daily Herald

Judge rules in favor of Renergy in zoning case

BATH TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A Greene County judge has ruled in favor of Renergy and Dovetail Energy, LLC, stating the biodigester facility operated by the company is a public utility, and therefore exempt from Bath Township zoning regulations. The decision, handed down Thursday by Greene County Common Pleas Court...