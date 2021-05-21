Federal EPA opens investigation into Dovetail

BATH TOWNSHIP — Region 5 of the United States Environmental Protection Agency has opened an investigation into Emerald Bioenergy and Dovetail Energy. According to an email obtained by this newspaper, the Water Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Branch in EPA Region 5 has been in correspondence with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to discuss the compliance status of the Emerald Bioenergy/Dovetail Energy facilities in Morrow and Greene counties.