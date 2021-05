NEW BRITAIN - The New Britain High School basketball program is hosting a basketball clinic this summer for kids entering grades 3-9. There will be three different sessions in July organized by age. Session I will be for kids in grades 3-6 and will start July 6 and end July 8. Anyone that age who was not able to attend the first session, or is interested in getting more time on the court, will have another chance to participate the following week as Session II is from July 12-15. Session III will be for kids entering grads 6-9 from July 19-22.