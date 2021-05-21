newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Business Executive Jozef Opdeweegh and Koehler Books Announce Book Partnership

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

New leadership book to share insights into the experiences and core values Jozef Opdeweegh has gained in 20+ year executive career. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / After twenty years of leading private and public companies in the US and Europe, Jozef Opdeweegh has teamed up with American publisher Koehler Books for the release of his debut book, Fair Value.

www.austinnews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Executive#Book Publishing#Ceo#Business Success#Kindle Book#Global Leadership#American#Fair Value#The Kindle Store#Premier Farnell Plc#Syncreon#Cambridge Global#Connect Group Plc#Literary Awards#Global Organizations#Inclusion#Commercial Acumen#Miami Usa#Today#Virginia Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessBusiness Insider

MDC Partners (MDCA) Agency Forsman & Bodenfors Hires Toby Southgate as Global CEO

Global Chief Growth Officer of McCann WorldGroup Joins Growing F&B Network as it Doubles Down on Global Ambitions. NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- (NASDAQ:MDCA) Forsman & Bodenfors announced today that it has hired McCann Worldgroup's Chief Growth Officer Toby Southgate as Global CEO to work in partnership with Global Executive Chairman and Copywriter Anna Qvennerstedt to lead the world-class creative collective.
EconomyThrive Global

Mike Giresi of Molex: “Diversity and Sustainability”

Diversity and Sustainability — One of the biggest challenges with diversity and sustainability is people talk a lot about it, but have difficulty showing real and tangible progress. How do you actually connect people, so that you can start to create a diverse environment? Digital transformation enables this, both in terms of how you communicate who you are and then how you create opportunities. For example, we’re connected to a couple of technology groups that are trying to help individuals who have had to face challenges that are both unfair and unjust find opportunities through technology. We’re able to offer them opportunities, whether it’s an internship or to be part of a small pilot group that comes in as a product team.
Dallas, TXOKC VeloCity

Enlighten to feature MetroTech's book review program for business leaders

Metro Technology Center instructor Randy Mayeux, co-founder of the Dallas First Friday Book Synopsis, will be the featured speaker during the Chamber’s June Enlighten event from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4. He will lead a discussion on MetroTech’s Metro B-Brief program, a monthly review of books for business leaders.
Books & Literaturethreestarleadership.com

Book recommendations for business leaders: 5/17/21

Leaders are readers. Reading helps you discover ideas to try and expand your mental models. In this post I point you to reviews of recent business books. You’ll find pointers to reviews of Know Thyself: The Science of Self-Awareness, The Tyranny of Metrics, Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters, Disaster Proof: Scenario Planning for a Post-Pandemic Future, Stop Decorating the Fish: Which Solutions to Ignore and Which Problems Really Matter, and Anxiety at Work: 8 Strategies to Help Teams Build Resilience, Handle Uncertainty, and Get Things Done.
Businesscampaignlive.com

Forsman & Bodenfors hires Toby Southgate as global CEO

MDC Partners creative agency Forsman & Bodenfors has brought on Toby Southgate as global CEO, the company said Monday. Southgate joins from McCann Worldgroup, where he was chief growth officer and regional director, and chief client officer in Europe and the UK. Prior to that, he was CEO of WPP brand consultancy Brand Union, which has since become part of the Superunion roll-up.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

ESQ Launches Independent FinTech Company, Cloudexa

Cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions for the financial services industry. ESQ Business Services, Inc., today announced the launch of Cloudexa Technology, Inc. – a FinTech company that specializes in cloud-based device monitoring and management solutions. By leveraging over 25 years of expertise from ESQ, Cloudexa will lead the FinTech disruption for this sector of the financial services industry through a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and feature-rich product portfolio.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

RLJ Equity Partners and Cave Creek Capital Partner Invest in Leading Digitally Native Omni-Channel Hydroponics Retailer Growers House Holdings

Recapitalization Retains Founder Nate Lipton to Continue Innovation & Growth. RLJ Equity Partners, LLC (“RLJ Equity”) and Cave Creek Capital Management, LLC (“Cave Creek Capital”) announced today the growth recapitalization of Growers House Holdings LLC (“Growers House”), a leading digitally native, omni-channel hydroponic equipment and supplies retailer servicing the specialty agriculture industry.
Books & Literaturemelvillereview.com

Prime 10 Business Finance Books

Politicians, trade watchers and activists have actively pressed for JPMorgan and different main banks to contemplate selling a woman, significantly since banking is such a male-dominated profession. At a Congressional hearing in 2019, all seven heads of the most important Wall Street banks had been asked whether they were considering a girl or person of color as their successor. The financial institution said Tuesday that Marianne Lake, who was JPMorgan’s chief financial officer for several years until just lately, and its current Business CFO Jennifer Piepszak will become co-CEOs of the buyer banking business. Gordon Smith, who has run that division for several years, plans to retire on the end of the year. Health benefits are powered by SimplyInsured and require acceptance of SimplyInsured’s privateness coverage and Terms of Service. Insurance protection eligibility just isn’t guaranteed, and dependent solely on the rules of insurance carrier. The insurance service has sole and ultimate discretion as to the eligibility for medical insurance products.
Books & LiteratureTechRepublic

New book cites 4 forces to create disruption: Tech, policy, business models and social dynamics

The new book "Future Tech" asserts that this disruption is a good predictor of what's coming next. For true change the forces must combine. According to Trond Arne Undheim, Ph. D., futurist and author, the combination of the four forces of technology, policy, business models and social dynamics are what create industry disruption. An understanding of these phenomena, he said, is predictive of the future.
Books & Literaturenileswestnews.org

Summer Reading Book Order Form Announcement

As the end of the school year approaches, freshmen, sophomores, and juniors alike come face-to-face with a summer break full of reading. Freshmen and sophomores are reminded to choose one book out of this list and fill out a google form sent to their emails in order to receive it for free. Sophomores soon to take AP English Language (also known as Great American Writers) may choose one book AND the required book (“Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell) and receive both for free.
Businessmartechseries.com

EY US Announces Collaboration with Techstars To Accelerate Innovation For EY Americas Tax

Ernst & Young LLP announced the collaboration between EY Foundry (the firm’s internal corporate venturing unit) and Techstars. Leveraging Techstars’ global ecosystem, EY Foundry will work with leading-class startups in eight different subject areas, such as tax, legal tech, HR, compliance and technology, to launch pilots, establish alliances and explore acquisitions.
Businessaithority.com

Randstad North America Appoints Spiro Papanicolaou as Chief Marketing Officer

Former Chief Marketing Officer for Randstad Canada, Papanicolaou Brings Extensive Branding and Digital Marketing Leadership to the Role. Randstad North America announced Spiro Papanicolaou has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Papanicolaou brings more than 14 years of experience with Randstad Canada to the role, and this promotion reflects his significant contributions and achievements over that period.
Businessprovokemedia.com

Chris Foster Named CEO Of Omnicom Public Relations Group

NEW YORK — After an 18-month search, Omnicom has finally hired a CEO for its $1.3bn public relations unit, bringing in BCW North America president Chris Foster for the high-profile role. As CEO of Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), Foster takes charge of the PR industry's biggest network, housing 15...
EconomyThrive Global

Barbara Gretsch of MSS Media: “Encourage a digital culture within your organization”

Use cloud-based CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software to effectively manage client relationships. These platforms can help your sales team manage contacts, deals and tasks, track emails, schedule email sends, share documents, schedule meetings, and provide quotes all in one convenient location, easily accessed by every member of the team from any internet-connected device.
Economybuckeyebusinessreview.com

Business And Finance Careers

Our definitions of those non-GAAP financial measures might differ from the definitions of similar measures used by different corporations. Management makes use of these non-GAAP monetary measures in making financial, operating and planning choices and in evaluating the Company’s efficiency. These measures have limitations, and buyers should not consider them in isolation or as an alternative to analysis of the Company’s results as reported underneath GAAP.
Businessaustinnews.net

TPT Global Tech, Inc's. Subsidiary, "Blue Collar Productions, Inc.," Announces Bounce Back From Pandemic Slowdown With Surge Of New Business Growth!

New Business Alliances With Lenovo And DreamWorks For Marketing, Plus Development Of Original Content Propel Company Into Second Quarter. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) today announced its 'Blue Collar Productions' subsidiary has emerged from the pandemic slowdown with a series of new work that puts the Blue Collar on track for one of its best years in recent history. Blue Collar has formed a new relationship with tech leader Lenovo to provide marketing support for its partnership alliances, along with continuing its entertainment marketing business with existing clients including streaming giants Netflix and Apple. Additionally, the original content team at Blue Collar has been engaged by Amazon Video Studios to move into development on an unscripted limited series.
InternetSFGate

HR.com's HR Research Institute Announces 'HR Metrics & Analytics Advisory Board' for 2021 to Advise HR Research and Corresponding Virtual Event

The new advisory board will guide research and an accompanying virtual event on HR metrics and data analytic topics to provide the HR.com community with valuable insights. Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced the 'HR Metrics & Analytics Advisory Board' for 2021. The board will advise on primary research and best practices to help senior HR executives stay current and informed on the latest practices, applications, and trends regarding data analytics and metrics pertaining to human capital management.