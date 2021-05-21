Business Executive Jozef Opdeweegh and Koehler Books Announce Book Partnership

Politicians, trade watchers and activists have actively pressed for JPMorgan and different main banks to contemplate selling a woman, significantly since banking is such a male-dominated profession. At a Congressional hearing in 2019, all seven heads of the most important Wall Street banks had been asked whether they were considering a girl or person of color as their successor. The financial institution said Tuesday that Marianne Lake, who was JPMorgan’s chief financial officer for several years until just lately, and its current Business CFO Jennifer Piepszak will become co-CEOs of the buyer banking business. Gordon Smith, who has run that division for several years, plans to retire on the end of the year. Health benefits are powered by SimplyInsured and require acceptance of SimplyInsured’s privateness coverage and Terms of Service. Insurance protection eligibility just isn’t guaranteed, and dependent solely on the rules of insurance carrier. The insurance service has sole and ultimate discretion as to the eligibility for medical insurance products.