Portland hosts Seattle at noon Sundasy looking to put Concacaf Champions League disappointment behind it.The Timbers play their fifth game in 16 days at noon on Sunday, not an ideal set-up for a match against the rival Seattle Sounders (ABC/KATU television). But, coming off the disappointment of elimination from the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday, Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said he is glad his club faces its rival this weekend at Providence Park. "I'm happy that we play them right now, because we need to put that (CCL) behind," Savarese said. "What better game than against Seattle to make sure...