When companies make commemorative gear to sell during major championships, they gravitate toward local themes. For instance, two years ago, when the PGA Championship was being contested at the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York, the famous warning sign near the first tee and the grittiness of New York City were highlighted. Last year, when the tournament visited TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, psychedelic colors, tie-dye patterns and peace symbols were everywhere.