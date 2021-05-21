Gratomic Provides Update on Covid-19 Exposure at Aukam

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (" Huntington" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, to act as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Agents") for a marketed private placement of units (" HD Units") at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit (" HD Offering Price") and flow-through units (" FT Units") at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit (" FT Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (" Offering"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant"), each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.