Business

Gratomic Provides Update on Covid-19 Exposure at Aukam

 2 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) wishes to report that, further to its press release of May 14, 2021, the employee who tested positive for Covid-19 continues to recover at home in isolation, without further complications of her health condition. She will be allowed to return to her duties after testing negative in the near future.

Businessmining-journal.com

Gratomic to resume today after COVID setback

The company had reported on May 14 an employee had tested positive as the country experienced a resurgence in cases. It said yesterday she was continuing to recover at home without further complications and would be allowed to return to duties after testing negative in the near future. However three...
Businessmcduffieprogress.com

Liberty Announces Upsize of Brokered Private Placement to C$6.2 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC and ATLANTA, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons detection company, is pleased to announce that due to significant market demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced brokered private placement from C$5 million to C$6.2 million. The upsized offering (the "Offering") will consist of up to 12,400,000 units of the Company (collectively, the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$6,200,000 (the "Offering"). Canaccord Genuity Corp. will act as lead agent (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents").
Huntington, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Huntington Announces C$5,000,000 Best Effort Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) (" Huntington" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, to act as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Agents") for a marketed private placement of units (" HD Units") at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit (" HD Offering Price") and flow-through units (" FT Units") at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit (" FT Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 (" Offering"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant"), each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act ( Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.
BusinessBusiness Insider

SQI Diagnostics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Announces Departure of CEO and Appointment of Interim CEO

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company") (TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers worldwide, announced today that due to the unfortunate continued travel restrictions and inability to cross the US/Canadian border since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including the inability to predict when travel restrictions will end, Mr. Robert Chioini, Chief Executive Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Chioini's departure becomes effective at the close of business, however he will remain available to help the Company during its transition. SQI wishes Mr. Chioini well in his next endeavor. Mr .Chioini is also resigning as a director of the Company.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Skeena Announces Filing of Eskay Creek Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR the independent NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') and Technical Report for the Eskay Creek gold-silver project ('Eskay Creek') as per the Company's news release dated April 7, 2021. A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Eskay project page of the Company's Website.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Millennial Precious Metals Corp. Strengthens Board and Management

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Millennial Precious Metals Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") (TSX-V: MPM) is pleased to announce today that Ms. Sara Heston has been appointed as a director of Millennial and that Mr. Eric Tremblay has been engaged as a technical advisor to the Company. Ms. Heston...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.
Public HealthClearfield Progress

Mount Nittany Health provides weekly COVID update

STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 10 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 33 to 81, with an average daily census of 16 COVID positive inpatients so far this month.{/span}. To date, MNMC has given or scheduled a total of more than 42,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine...
Marketsnewsbrok.com

International Plasmapheresis Machines Marketplace Record 2020 – Overlaying Affect of COVID-19, Monetary Data, Traits, SWOT Research via International Most sensible Firms | Fresenius Clinical Care, Haemonetics Company, Fenwal, Terumo BCT, Asahi Kasei Clinical

The worldwide Plasmapheresis Machines marketplace record gifts an intensive research concerning the primary segments masking all of the programs, most sensible merchandise, most sensible corporations and key geographies, and describes the affect of COVID-19 at the world Plasmapheresis Machines Marketplace. As well as, the record on world Plasmapheresis Machines marketplace additionally supplies an in-depth research of affect of COVID-19 at the world Plasmapheresis Machines marketplace within the estimated forecasts duration. It additionally covers detailed research of the affect of COVID-19 at the income of the marketplace within the estimated forecast duration.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Critical Appointment Strengthens Management to Execute Aggressive Strategy. VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Chuck Zadlo as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Chuck has over 20 years of operations experience holding leadership positions at...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nanomerics announces patents granted in the US, Europe and Japan and two key publications on the ocular use of its Molecular Envelope Technology

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2021 / Nanomerics Ltd., a world leader in molecular engineered delivery technologies, today announced the Company had been granted patent protection in multiple territories for the use of its Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) for ocular applications. These patents have been granted by the...
Businessmmsonline.com

Index Group Expands to Include Additive Manufacturing

The Index Group in Esslingen, Germany, is extending its business into additive manufacturing. Index acquired a majority interest in Trumpf’s One Click Metal GmbH. This will provide One Click Metal with additional know-how and capital to continue its growth trajectory in the entry-level segment for 3D printers. Trumpf remains involved as an active and strategic partner and will support the company’s future development in collaboration with Index.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Nova Leap Health Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Nova Leap Health Corp. (TSX-V: NLH.V) (OTCQX: NVLPF), an acquisitive home health care services company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Nova Leap Health Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
Businessagrinews-pubs.com

Stellantis CFO: Chip shortage impact remains ‘controlled’

MILAN (AP) — The Stellantis automotive company created out of the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot reported May 5 a 14% increase in first-quarter revenues, despite a drop in production due to the semiconductor shortage. Stellantis revenues for the first three months of 2021 were $44.9 billion,...
Public Healthusef.org

USEF COVID-19 Action Plan Update: To Provide Increased Flexibility in a Rapidly Changing Environment

Thank you for your patience as competition organizers across the country are transitioning to new COVID-19 protocols resulting from recent updates to CDC guidelines and federal, state, and local regulations. Close on the heels of the CDC amendments last Thursday, several states and local jurisdictions have announced upcoming changes which will be enacted over the next few weeks. USEF also issued a communication on Friday, May 14, to quickly adjust face-covering/mask requirements for fully vaccinated individuals, pending a full update to the COVID-19 Action Plan.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted claims management?

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered some long-lasting changes to the insurance industry as we know it. Challenges have come from all directions. The industry has been tasked with dealing with one of the most systemic loss-driving events of the past century, while at the same time trying to maintain the long-term sustainability of the industry amid a sustained low interest rate environment and a fast-changing risk landscape, dominated by increasingly intangible risks.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kneat Announces New Director, New Omnibus Plan, and Release Date Q1 Results

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat or the company") is pleased to announce the election of accomplished executive, Mrs. Nutan Behki, to its Board of Directors, the adoption of its new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, and the release date for the company's first quarter financial results.
Traverse City, MInmc.edu

Possible COVID-19 exposure on Main Campus May 11-12

TRAVERSE CITY — NMC has learned an employee tested positive for COVID-19 who had recently been on main campus. NMC Human Resources believes the risk is low for widespread exposure from this case. The employee was asymptomatic when on campus. The employee serves multiple buildings, was wearing a mask and...
Public Healthtananachiefs.org

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Tanana Chiefs Conference is excited that the FDA has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for patients between the ages of 12-16 years old. TCC plans to wait until formal recommendations have been released from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) prior to opening up appointments for patients in that age range. The ACIP plans to release their recommendations after their meeting on Wednesday, May 12th.