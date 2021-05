Republicans called it a waste of time, but an adult cannabis bill passed Minnesota House by 72-61 votes after about five hours of floor changes and discussion Thursday night. The legislation, House File 600, would allow adults 21 and older to own up to 10 pounds of cannabis in a private household, up to 2 ounces in public, and grow up to eight plants (four mature ones) for personal use. It was largely partisan, with six out of 64 Republicans in the lower chamber voting for the bill. Four of these delegates successfully obtained a majority vote for their adopted amendments.