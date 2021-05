Squadron, the time to dwell on the past is over. The time to look towards new horizons has come. The May Melee may not have gone as fans may have liked, but the June Joust is here. The London Spitfire will seek redemption in the difficult first few weeks of qualifiers of this new tournament. The path to glory has to come from significant improvement to their team coordination, while also battling a new foe: Hero Pools. The pools for the month don’t exactly do the lads any favors. Reinhardt and Tracer being banned has the team missing two of its most powerful weapons. Without them, the team will be looking to Shax and Hadi to showcase their flexibility in their respective roles.