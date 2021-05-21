newsbreak-logo
YNT-area Class D teams get in day 1 at state track

By Ken Kush
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA-McCool Junction senior Tyler Neville came into Thursday’s final of the Class D 800 at Omaha Burke Stadium with the best time among the competitors in the finals field. Neville ran a 2:01.18 earlier this year and despite falling short of that time in the final, his 2:01.36 was three seconds better than the second place mark of Osmond’s Johnson Chishiba who was clocked at 2:04.50.

yorknewstimes.com
