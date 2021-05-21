YNT-area Class D teams get in day 1 at state track

Area track and field athletes will attempt to qualify for the state track and field championships today as they compete at the D-8 district meet in Broken Bow at Mark Russell Field. Ansley/Litchfield will host today’s competition. The first two places in each individual running event today will automatically qualify for the state meet plus the next six fastest times of all non-qualifiers in Class D, regardless of place in a finals event will qualify. In the relays, the winner in each event will qualify for the state meet, plus the next seven fastest times of all non-qualifiers in the class, regardless of place in a finals event. There will be a maximum of 16 relay teams so if there is a tie for the last qualifying spot none of those tied will qualify. In the following field events, long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus, the top two places in each event will qualify for the state meet, plus the next six best performances of the non-qualifiers across all districts. In case of a tie for the last qualifying spot, all of those tied will qualify. In the pole vault and high jump, the top two places will automatically qualify for state plus all who equal or exceed the additional qualifier mark. The automatic qualifying heights for today’s district meet are as follows : Class D – Boys Pole Vault – 12′ 6″ ; Class D – Boys High Jump – 6′ ; Class D – Girls Pole Vault – 9′ ; Class D – Girls High Jump – 4’11”.