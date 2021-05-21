DeltaVera Engages Findit To Launch Online Marketing Campaign To Improve Brand Presence and Drive Traffic To Their Site

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2021-- Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), today introduces its #ExpressReentry campaign and TikTok Hashtag Challenge to help customers reconnect with style as they reenter some pre-pandemic daily routines. By posting a TikTok video of the outfits they’ll be wearing as they get back to their favorite activities, along with hashtag #ExpressReentry and #ExpressContest, customers can enter to and may be selected by fashion expert and TV personality, Tan France, to win a gift card to put towards their summer wardrobe from Express.