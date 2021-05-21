newsbreak-logo
Golf

Take two: Golf comedy 'Birdies' films scenes at Ironclad Golf & Beer Garden

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) – Cameras are rolling and so are golf balls on the set of an independent movie that’s a dozen years in the making. Birdies, a golf comedy, comes from writer Dave Longo’s real-life experiences working at a golf course and the stories he shared with the film’s executive producer, Brandon Luck.

