Take two: Golf comedy ‘Birdies’ films scenes at Ironclad Golf & Beer Garden

ReelWorks Studios Latest Film Adds Sports Broadcasting Legend Jim Nantz, Sports Commentator Jim Szoke and PGA Pro Tom Lehman to Star-Studded Cast. NASHVILLE, May 12, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- ReelWorks Studios announce that principal photography has concluded for their latest film THE MULLIGAN, an inspiring story about relationships, forgiveness and priorities featuring Pat Boone (JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH, STATE FAIR), Eric Close ("Nashville," AMERICAN SNIPER, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"), Tanya Christiansen (I STILL BELIEVE, THE HATE U GIVE) and Charmin Lee (JUST MERCY, THE 5TH WAVE) with special appearances by American sportscaster Jim Nantz, Sports Commentator Jim Szoke and PGA Champion Tom Lehman. THE MULLIGAN was filmed in North Georgia at the exclusive Currahee Club and is set to hit theaters in 2022.