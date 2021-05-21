Take two: Golf comedy ‘Birdies’ films scenes at Ironclad Golf & Beer Garden

Kimball Farm is a real farm that offers a dizzying number of activities and some of the best ice cream around. This place is more like an amusement park than a traditional farm. It’s hard to explain just how many things there are to do at Kimball Farm, but we’ll do our best! Kimball Farm […] The post Both A Working Farm And Amusement Park, Massachusetts’ Kimball Farm Is An Underrated Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.