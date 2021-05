The city is of Isanti is considering a few different options for a new home for the Isanti Police Department. With the construction of a new municipal liquor store, the plan was for the Police Department to move into the former liquor store building, located at 400 W. Dual Blvd., along County Road 5, once the new liquor store was completed. The Police Department is currently located at 401 First Ave. NW in a building that’s shared with the Isanti Fire District.