Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems, today announced that it intends to raise a minimum of $3,750,000 and a maximum of up to $6,000,000 (the "Gross Proceeds") by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of a minimum of 5,000,000 and a maximum of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Warrant Share for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement in an amount equal to 20% of the Private Placement.