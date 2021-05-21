newsbreak-logo
Falling Debris From Ruth Glacier Kills Climber and Injures His Rope-Team Partner at Alaska’s Denali Park

By RUTH BASHINSKY
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Idaho man has died and his partner was injured when falling ice from a glacier hit both men during at a climb at Denali National Park in Alaska, officials said. The 32-year-old victim, whose name was not released, died in the fatal accident, according to a park spokesperson. The other man, who was knocked unconscious and sustained serious injuries, was identified as a 31-year-old male from Logan, Utah, according to a national park press release.

