Accidents

Visitor Rescued From Waipo‘o Falls

kauainownews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders rescued a 39-year-old female hiker from Utah on the Waipo‘o Falls trail in Kōke‘e on Thursday, May 20. The hiker suffered a leg injury. Firefighters were notified at approximately 11:15 a.m. of a hiker in distress on Thursday, May 20. According to a preliminary report, first responders arrived on the scene at 12:30 p.m. at the Waipo‘o Falls trail parking lot and located the injured hiker on the trail at 12:45 p.m. Firefighters from the Waimea Fire Station and Rescue 3 tended to the hiker, loaded her onto a litter and wheel, and escorted her out of the trail.

kauainownews.com
