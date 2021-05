Send your tips and thoughts: rheath@politico.com, or follow Ryan on Twitter. TWO SCHOOLS OF DIPLOMACY FACE-OFF — The tide had to turn at some point for the Biden administration. After four months of successfully containing criticism of their transformative domestic, economic and health agenda, and commitment to a human rights-centered foreign policy, the White House has managed to anger its progressive base, democratic allies and authoritarian adversaries all at once: by refusing to lead public calls for a ceasefire in Israel-Palestine hostilities.