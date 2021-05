Quetta (Balochistan) [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): The death of a young man in Quetta after police opened fire on his car has sparked protests in the city. Faiza Jattak, a 22-year-old student, was killed on Wednesday night after officials of the Eagle Squad of Balochistan Police opened fire on his car on Sariab Road, Dawn reportedAccording to the first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint of Jattak's cousin who was travelling with him in the car, the two men were going home through Sariab Road around 10pm when four officials of the Eagle Squad signalled them to stop at Sada Bahar Terminal.