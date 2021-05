Air India has informed that it will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from 17 May, keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. “Air India will operate flights from London Heathrow to Mumbai from 17 May to 31 May (except 18, 23, 25 and 30 May). Passengers who are already booked on these dates and wish to travel, will be required to revalidate their bookings,” tweeted Air India. Passengers before travelling are advised to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.