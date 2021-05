The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated — meaning it’s been two weeks since they’ve received their final dose of a COVID vaccine — will be able to safely stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor locations. As Canadians, it’s easy to be envious of this update, especially because parts of the country are still in strict lockdown, and there’s no sign that the government is even beginning to consider switching up our current face-mask regulations. (Editor's note: KEEP YOUR MASKS ON.)