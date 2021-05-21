newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, OH

East Wooster Sewer Work

bgohio.org
 3 days ago

The Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be replacing sewer manholes on East Wooster Street between Manville Avenue and State until the week of June 18th. As a result, the eastbound lane of traffic will be closed within the respective work zones. Flaggers will be present at each end of the closure to direct traffic. All lanes of traffic on East Wooster will open during non-working hours. This work is being done in anticipation of the paving of East Wooster Street later this summer.

www.bgohio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Bowling Green, OH
Government
Bowling Green, OH
Traffic
City
Bowling Green, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Hours#Weather#State#Flaggers#East Wooster Street#Sewer Manholes#Manville Avenue#Direct Traffic#Collection#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Bowling Green, OHToledo Blade

Road Warrior: Asphalt issues delay I-75's southbound exit to Anthony Wayne Trail reopening

I-75’s southbound exit to the Anthony Wayne Trail was supposed to have reopened by now — albeit temporarily — but a materials problem has impacted that schedule. Rebecca Dangelo, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s spokesman in Bowling Green, said “asphalt mix issues” have thwarted paving the ramp’s bottom half after that was otherwise ready to happen. That explains why little was happening last week around the ramp or on the outbound Trail’s left lane, which also appeared to be graded and ready for paving.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

$4.8 million port authority road package moves ahead

ROSSFORD — A $2.6 million grant has been awarded to the Wood County Port Authority for an aggressive $4.8 million roads project in Rossford. The port authority applied for an 80% grant a year ago, and has been awarded a 60% grant for construction costs. This is the first time the port authority has put together an Economic Development Agency grant, which goes through the U. S. Department of Commerce.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 5-13-2021

Millions coming to Wood County as part of American Rescue Plan. Wood County is receiving $25 million, as part of the American Rescue Plan. Bowling Green will get $7.32 million. The allocations were announced Tuesday by Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. “Over the past year, communities across Ohio made it...
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG does not turn away chain restaurants or industry

Bowling Green officials would like to put a rumor to rest. No, the city does not turn away chain restaurants in deference to local eateries. The city does not reject opportunities for economic development – period. The suburban myth started circulating again earlier this month, when the city planning commission...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

In-person senior dining on menu

Meals may be served — in person — at the main Wood County Senior Center starting June 21. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Wood County Committee on Aging Board, Executive Director Denise Niese said that if coronavirus cases continue to decline, congregate meals can start. The target number is for...
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

Not done with council: BG’s Rowland explains 4th Ward run decision

At-Large Bowling Green Councilwoman Sandy Rowland had originally planned to retire from council this year and take the opportunity to travel – plans thwarted by the pandemic. Now she’s seeking election to a new post – that of council’s Fourth Ward representative. Last week, members of the Bowling Green Fourth...
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG City Council to hear quarterly update on city finances

The Finance Committee of Bowling Green City Council will hold a meeting on Monday, May 17, at 6 p.m. This meeting will be held in the Council Chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., to hear the quarterly update on the city finances. Due to...
Bowling Green, OHsent-trib.com

Transfers: 5-13-2021

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 102 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Steven and Andrea Orwig, $57,900. 149 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Marsh Kott, to Jonathan Masiulaniec, $96,000. 10074 Kramer Road, Bowling Green,...
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG secures state funds to expand Wood Bridge Business Park

The Wood Bridge Business Park in Bowling Green is a big generator of jobs and a big consumer of the city’s electricity. So in 2020, the city applied for an Economic Development Administration grant with the hope of receiving federal funds to expand the park and make infrastructure improvements to the area.
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

Free reenactment event at Wood County Museum

Enjoy free family fun at the Wood County Museum on May 22 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and May 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for a Demonstration Day featuring costumed interpreters portraying life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.
Bowling Green, OHbgindependentmedia.org

BG may shed city mask mandate same time as state

Bowling Green City Council President Mark Hollenbaugh said tonight that he plans to ask council to end the mask mandate in the city on June 2 – the same time Gov. Mike DeWine said the state orders would expire. Hollenbaugh said he sent out an email to council members on...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

County cases increase by 46, Wood stays red

There have been 13,133 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is an increase of 46 since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays. There are 11 average cases per day. There have been 221 deaths, with no new deaths. There...
Bowling Green, OHbgohio.org

Mayor Aspacher to declare Bowling Green a Purple Heart City

On May 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Veterans Memorial in City Park, Mayor Aspacher will issue a proclamation declaring Bowling Green as a Purple Heart City. This declaration recognizes the extraordinary sacrifice those who have received the Purple Heart have made for our country. The Purple Heart originates...
Wood County, OHsent-trib.com

BGSU details use of $555,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant

Bowling Green State University was recently awarded a $555,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant though the Economic Development Administration. The project will be matched with $141,536 in local funds, including $100,000 from JobsOhio, to develop a workforce strategy and coronavirus recovery plan for a four-county region that includes Wood, Lucas, Ottawa and Fulton counties in Northwest Ohio.
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Wood County records 46 new cases of COVID since Monday

Wood County is now up to 13,133 confirmed and probable cases from COVID-19 since last March, according to the Thursday, May 13, update from the Wood County Health Department. That is 46 new cases since the last report on Monday, May 10. The county has recorded a total of 221...
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

Levy sought to provide services for growing baby boomer population

Wood County’s baby boomers over 60 years old number more than 30,000. That means more seniors are looking for more services. That’s where the Wood County Committee on Aging comes in – providing everything from meals and yoga classes, to transportation to medical appointments and loans of health care equipment.