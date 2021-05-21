East Wooster Sewer Work

The Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be replacing sewer manholes on East Wooster Street between Manville Avenue and State until the week of June 18th. As a result, the eastbound lane of traffic will be closed within the respective work zones. Flaggers will be present at each end of the closure to direct traffic. All lanes of traffic on East Wooster will open during non-working hours. This work is being done in anticipation of the paving of East Wooster Street later this summer.