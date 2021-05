UNDATED (AP) — It’s the final day of the NBA regular season, with much still to be determined. LeBron James and the defending champion Lakers may be one game away from the playoffs. Or they may be one game away from the play-in tournament, and a possible high-stakes showdown against Stephen Curry. If the Lakers beat New Orleans tonight and Portland loses to Denver, the Lakers will go straight to the playoffs as a top-six seed. But if they lose to the Pelicans, or if Portland wins, they’ll be in a play-in game against Golden State or Memphis on Wednesday.