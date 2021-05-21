newsbreak-logo
New Music Friday: Old Dominion Reveals New Single "I Was On a Boat That Day" & Announces Tour

By Erin Holcomb
nowplayingnashville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned for their electrifying performances and explosive energy on stage, GRAMMY nominated Nashville band Old Dominion will return to the road in 2021 for a Ballpark Tour across North America. Teaming up with Indigo Road Entertainment, the group’s first full-scale headline run since 2019 kicks off July 17th at The Ballpark at Jackson in Jackson, TN, visits major markets and historic venues coast-to-coast with more announcements on the way. Joining Old Dominion on the tour will be Scotty McCreery, Randy Houser, Matt Stell, Blanco Brown, Caitlyn Smith & Walker County.

