newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

The Power of Thought: Interactions Between Human Brain and Computers

By The Pittsburgh Better Times Team
pittsburghbettertimes.com
 1 day ago

For the Science on Screen Finale at The Tull Family Theater. Moving a robotic arm with only your thoughts is mere science fiction, right? Hardly. On Tuesday, June 1, at 7 p.m., Dr. Andrew Schwartz, Distinguished Professor of Neurobiology and Endowed Chair in Systems Neuroscience of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will share his work that wowed the world by showing it was possible for people with quadriplegia to intentionally move a computer-assisted robotic arm with their thoughts.

www.pittsburghbettertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Human Brain#Scientific Research#The Brain#Computer Scientists#In Silico#The Tull Family Theater#Bbc News#The New Yorker#The New York Times#Scientific American#The Boston Globe#418 Walnut St#Complex Brain Function#Computers#Neural Engineering#Neural Prosthetics#Neural Signals#Scientific Process
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Computersmetafilter.com

How the Personal Computer Broke the Human Body

The sheer ahistorical and seemingly classist ignorance of technology enthusiasts always bewilders me. The introduction of computers into everyday routines, both at work and at home, was a historic site of vast cultural anxiety around the body. You shoulda seen what logging did to my grandfather's body. The 'Mungo man'...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Brain Scanning Study Reveals Secrets of Human Tool Use

The team used an MRI scanner to collect brain imaging data while participants interacted with 3D objects. They used this data to study which parts of the brain are used when we handle tools, such as a knives. Credit: University of East Anglia. Researchers at the University of East Anglia...
EngineeringPosted by
Forbes

Brain Implant Enables Paralyzed Man To Type Using Only His Thoughts

Earlier this week, researchers achieved a breakthrough in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. As outlined in a statement by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and published in a Nature journal article, scientists state that they have created a system to translate mental thoughts of handwriting into real-time text. The authors of the journal article explain: “we developed an intracortical BCI that decodes attempted handwriting movements from neural activity in the motor cortex and translates it to text in real time, using a recurrent neural network decoding approach.”
ComputersHoward Hughes Medical Institute

Brain Computer Interface Turns Mental Handwriting into Text on Screen

Scientists are exploring a number of ways for people with disabilities to communicate with their thoughts. The newest and fastest turns back to a vintage means for expressing oneself: handwriting. For the first time, researchers have deciphered the brain activity associated with trying to write letters by hand. Working with...
TechnologyNewswise

Researchers launch ‘next generation’ human brain imaging lab

Newswise — As you read this story, your brain’s cells are generating electrical currents that emit infinitesimally small magnetic fields. Now, Virginia Tech scientists can measure them using a new brain imaging technique called optically pumped magnetometry. Researchers at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC have received a $2.4...
ComputersPosted by
The Independent

Brain device translates thoughts directly onto a computer

In a world first, scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that can instantly turn mental handwriting into text on a screen.The system, developed by the BrainGate consortium, involves an implanted sensor that records the brain signals associated with handwriting, before translating them to a computer in real time at a rate of 90 characters per minute.“An important mission of our BrainGate consortium research is to restore rapid, intuitive communication for people with severe speech or motor impairments,” said Dr Leigh Hochberg, who directed a clinical trial of the technology.“[The] demonstration of fast, accurate neural decoding of handwriting marks an exciting...
Engineeringthepassivevoice.com

A New Brain Implant Translates Thoughts of Writing Into Text

ELON MUSK’S NEURALINK has been making waves on the technology side of neural implants, but it hasn’t yet shown how we might actually use implants. For now, demonstrating the promise of implants remains in the hands of the academic community. This week, that community provided a rather impressive example of...
ScienceEurekAlert

A new way to study human interaction (video)

Loading video... Caption Led by professor Read Montague, researchers at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute study ways to measure the brain's subtle magnetic signals in two research volunteers simultaneously as they interact, capturing the rich complexity of the brain's signaling during face-to-face situations in real-time. The wearable, lightweight headsets are used to measure brain activity while research volunteers can move around, interact with others, and sit upright. The device, which looks like a hat with wires connected to it, uses quantum sensor chips to measure the strength and originating location of magnetic fields produced by the human brain. Unlike noisy, cramped MRIs, which require participants to lie down and stay still, the new headset allows for movement. This opens up new doors to study babies and children while they're awake and in motion, as well as research volunteers who have movement disorders. Credit Clayton Metz/Virginia Tech Usage Restrictions None.
Sciencewvtf.org

Human Brain Imaging Project to Study Social Interactions in Real Time

Researchers at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC have recieved a $2.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, for a groundbreaking new brain imaging technique. It can actually study nuances of social interactions, by monitoring subtle pressure changes in the brain. Scientists have long been able to study...
ComputersScientist

Brain-Computer Interface User Types 90 Characters Per Minute with Mind

A brain-implant system trained to decode the neural signals for handwriting from a paralyzed man enabled a computer to type up to 90 characters per minute with 94 percent accuracy, researchers report yesterday (May 12) in Nature. The study’s authors say this brain-computer interface (BCI) is a considerable improvement over other experimental devices aimed at facilitating communication for people who cannot speak or move, but many steps remain before it might be used clinically.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Thin-film electrodes reveal key insight into human brain activity

Thin-film electrodes developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have been used in human patients at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), generating never-before-seen recordings of brain activity in the hippocampus, a region responsible for memory and other cognitive functions. In a study published today in the journal Nature...
Sciencearxiv.org

Learning Robust Hierarchical Patterns of Human Brain across Many fMRI Studies

Resting-state fMRI has been shown to provide surrogate biomarkers for the analysis of various diseases. In addition, fMRI data helps in understanding the brain's functional working during resting state and task-induced activity. To improve the statistical power of biomarkers and the understanding mechanism of the brain, pooling of multi-center studies has become increasingly popular. But pooling the data from multiple sites introduces variations due to hardware, software, and environment. In this paper, we look at the estimation problem of hierarchical Sparsity Connectivity Patterns (hSCPs) in fMRI data acquired on multiple sites. We introduce a simple yet effective matrix factorization based formulation to reduce site-related effects while preserving biologically relevant variations. We leverage adversarial learning in the unsupervised regime to improve the reproducibility of the components. Experiments on simulated datasets display that the proposed method can estimate components with improved accuracy and reproducibility. We also demonstrate the improved reproducibility of the components while preserving age-related variation on a real dataset compiled from multiple sites.
EngineeringThe Guardian

Paralysed man uses ‘mindwriting’ brain computer to compose sentences

A man who was paralysed from the neck down in an accident more than a decade ago has written sentences using a computer system that turns imagined handwriting into words. It is the first time scientists have created sentences from brain activity linked to handwriting and paves the way for more sophisticated devices to help paralysed people communicate faster and more clearly.
TechnologyMedagadget.com

Brain-Computer Interface Translates Imagined Writing into Typed Text

Researchers in the BrainGate Collaboration (which includes researchers from Brown University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Providence VA Medical Center, Stanford University, and Case Western Reserve University) have developed a new iteration of their brain-computer interface which allows a spinal injury patient to type text on a computer screen. The patient imagines writing each letter by hand and sensors implanted in their brain recognize the unique neural signature of each letter, allowing a relatively rapid typing speed of 90 characters per minute. The system may allow severely injured patients to communicate with others and use the internet more easily.
Sciencearxiv.org

A brain basis of dynamical intelligence for AI and computational neuroscience

The deep neural nets of modern artificial intelligence (AI) have not achieved defining features of biological intelligence, including abstraction, causal learning, and energy-efficiency. While scaling to larger models has delivered performance improvements for current applications, more brain-like capacities may demand new theories, models, and methods for designing artificial learning systems. Here, we argue that this opportunity to reassess insights from the brain should stimulate cooperation between AI research and theory-driven computational neuroscience (CN). To motivate a brain basis of neural computation, we present a dynamical view of intelligence from which we elaborate concepts of sparsity in network structure, temporal dynamics, and interactive learning. In particular, we suggest that temporal dynamics, as expressed through neural synchrony, nested oscillations, and flexible sequences, provide a rich computational layer for reading and updating hierarchical models distributed in long-term memory networks. Moreover, embracing agent-centered paradigms in AI and CN will accelerate our understanding of the complex dynamics and behaviors that build useful world models. A convergence of AI/CN theories and objectives will reveal dynamical principles of intelligence for brains and engineered learning systems. This article was inspired by our symposium on dynamical neuroscience and machine learning at the 6th Annual US/NIH BRAIN Initiative Investigators Meeting.
TechnologyIFLScience

New Brain-Computer Interface Translates Handwritten Thoughts Into Text For Paralysis Patients

Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface (BCI) that successfully recognizes the brain activity associated with hand writing individual letters, using this to generate text on a screen. Describing their work in the journal Nature, the study authors reveal that the system was tested on a single paralyzed patient, who was able to type 90 characters per minute simply by imagining that he was writing by hand. This set a new world record for speed of typing with a brain-computer interface.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

The time has come to decouple AI from human brains

Although a lot of time has passed since then, robotics, natural language processing and computer vision remain some of the hottest research areas to this day. One could say that we’re focused on teaching AI to move like a human, speak like a human and see like a human. The...
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

5 Unproductive Thought Patterns With the Power To Hijack Your Brain

No matter what we’re doing—answering emails, unloading the dishwasher, scrolling through social media—there’s a near-constant stream of thoughts in the back of our minds. Sometimes, these thoughts are like the low hum of a refrigerator; quiet background noise you almost don’t notice. Other times, unproductive thought patterns completely take over, making it difficult to focus on anything else, according to human behavior professor and executive coach Melody Wilding, LMSW.
EntertainmentNew Scientist

In Silico review: The ambitious project to recreate the human brain

SHORTLY after gaining a neuroscience degree, young film-maker Noah Hutton fell into the orbit of Henry Markram, a neuroscientist based at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne. Markram models brains in all their complexity. His working assumption is that since the brain is an organ, a sufficiently good...
Softwarenanowerk.com

Better memristors for brain-like computing

(Nanowerk News) Scientists are getting better at making neuron-like junctions for computers that mimic the human brain’s random information processing, storage and recall. Fei Zhuge of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and colleagues reviewed the latest developments in the design of these ‘memristors’ for the journal Science and Technology of Advanced Materials ("Hybrid oxide brain-inspired neuromorphic devices for hardware implementation of artificial intelligence").