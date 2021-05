Mother Nature can be so cruel. In the week leading up to Saturday's rockfish and Pacific halibut openers, ocean conditions out of Eureka were pristine. Then, as if someone was playing a bad joke, the north winds picked up and the ocean swells grew steep, spoiling the weekend plans of the Eureka fleet. That's the bad news. The good news is the seas have since subsided and boats will be headed out through Humboldt Bay Wednesday in search of the season's first haul of halibut and rockfish. But the weather window could be small. Winds will begin to pick up Friday and the weekend is again looking very breezy. There's plenty of season ahead of us and this won't be the last time Mother Nature has her way.