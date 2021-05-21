Tips for Understanding the Needs of Your Remote Employees
Although not everyone works remotely, the numbers of remote workers have skyrocketed in the past year. It’s a great option for many companies, allowing them to cut costs in many areas while offering unique flexibility to their employees. Understanding the needs of your remote employees increases employee productivity and helps you, as the manager, see how remote working affects your company. Here’s what employees want their companies to understand about remote working:www.pittsburghbettertimes.com