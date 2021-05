Marlene D. Halls, 83 of Brooten, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the Glenwood Retirement Village. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brooten. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade and for one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.