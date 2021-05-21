newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

Commissioner Larry Johnson to Host DeKalb County South Precinct Police Meetups

 2 days ago

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host DeKalb County South Precinct Police Meetups beginning at 2 p.m. each Saturday starting May 22 through June 26. “I believe in cultivating and building strong relationships between our community and police,” Commissioner Johnson said. “This is why police meetups like these are so important for everyone to know we must all work together to make our communities what we want them to be currently and in the future.”

