BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: 10:24 p.m. According to a social media post from Warren RECC, power is out again for areas served by the West Bowling Green Substation. Warren RECC says in the post, “We have our substation and line crews working to restore power. We apologize for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience. We know it’s been a long day!”