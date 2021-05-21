Stifel Financial Appoints Benjamin Ola. Akande Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/. CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cathedral") (TSX: CET) announces the appointment of Ian Graham, MBA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective May 26, 2021. Mr. Graham comes to Cathedral with significant financial experience after holding senior roles in finance, strategy and business development within the oilfield services industry. Most recently Mr. Graham was Senior Director Finance – Corporate Development, Tax & Treasury at Trican Well Services Ltd and previously served as Director, Treasury and Risk Management for Saxon Energy Services. "I am pleased to welcome Ian to the Cathedral team and looking forward to utilizing his experience and talent as we enter into Cathedral's next phase of growth" stated Tom Connors, President and Chief Executive Officer. As CFO, Mr. Graham will be responsible for finance, accounting, risk management and investor relations with a focus on strategy and business development. Mr. Graham holds a Master of Business Administration from the Haskayne School of Business – University of Calgary and a Bachelor of Commerce, Marketing Specialization from the Sauder School of Business - University of British Columbia.