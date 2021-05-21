newsbreak-logo
Business

Stifel Financial Appoints Benjamin Ola. Akande Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion

By savoystaff
savoynetwork.com
 1 day ago

Stifel Financial Corp. announced that Dr. Benjamin Ola. Akande will join the firm as Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources, Diversity and Inclusion. Based in the firm's St. Louis headquarters, Dr. Akande will head Stifel's Human Resources department. "The hiring of Benjamin is another important step in the growth...

