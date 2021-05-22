2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production is Being Shut Down and its Not Because of Chip Shortage
The Bowling Green, Kentucky Corvette plant will be idle until June1, but apparently not because of the chip shortage that is causing so many delays. The Bowling Green, Kentucky, assembly plant that builds the popular 2021 Chevrolet Corvette will be shut down until at least June 1, the day after Memorial Day. This is just the latest delay for the sports car after a number of shut downs already this year.www.torquenews.com