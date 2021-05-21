newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traverse City, MI

Four National Cherry Queen finalists picked

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — Four National Cherry Queen finalists will be part of the 95th annual National Cherry Festival. A field of 21 candidates narrowed to four on Friday at the Traverse City Country Club. The coronation of the 2021-22 Cherry Queen is July 9 at the Grand Traverse Resort and...

www.record-eagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Lifestyle
City
Bellaire, MI
Traverse City, MI
Society
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Traverse City, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherry#College Student#Queen#Graduate College#Lake Region State College#Elk Rapids High School#Baker College Of Cadillac#Finalists#Ambassador#July#Field#Biology#Resort#Pre Veterinary Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Education Newsmakers: 05/17/2021

Capriana Calvachi, of Traverse City, was awarded the Academic Excellence Award in anthropology at Grand Valley State University. She graduated from Grand Traverse Academy. Rachel Anderson, of Lake Ann, received the Academic Excellence Award for educational leadership at Grand Valley State University. She previously graduated from Traverse City West Senior High School.
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

FELLOWS: Onwards and upwards in local journalism world

Since childhood, I have been a major consumer of local, national and global news. Being in a household with parents who listened to National Public Radio and kept up with current events religiously, it was easy for me to get hooked. Since those early years, my news consumption has only increased as well as broadened, deepening my love of local journalism admiration for the reporters doing the work.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Community in Brief: 05/16/2021

ALPENA — Purchase birdhouses from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18-22 at Thunder Bay Art Gallery. Alpena High School woodworking students made these pieces. Unpainted birdhouses are $15; painted are $25. Groundwork fundraiser. PETOSKEY — Roast and Toast hosts the “Eating for Others” fundraiser May 19 to benefit Groundwork...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Northern Living in Brief: 05/16/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — League of Women Voters Grand Traverse Area hosts a program at noon May 18 via Zoom. John Zachman, of Northwestern Michigan College, presents on the Electoral College. The event is also available through TV Channel 189 (Spectrum). Sign up at us02web.zoomus/j/82830270222. Suicide prevention training slated. TRAVERSE CITY...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Traverse City, MIUpNorthLive.com

Northwest Michigan Health Services to hold five pop-up vaccine clinics

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned for northern Michigan to help step up efforts to vaccinate people. The clinics will be held at numerous locations through Northwest Michigan Health Services (NMHSI). Pop-upclinicswillbeheldonthefollowingschedule:. Monday(5/17) 10a.m. – 4p.m. LeelanauChristianNeighbors,7322E.DuckLake Rd.,Lake Leelanau. (Pfizerfor12+ofage,singledoseJohnson&Johnsonalso availableforage18+) Tuesday(5/18) 10a.m. – 5p.m. NMHSIClinic10767,TraverseHwy,Traverse...
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Fred Goldenberg: 21st annual Senior Expo goes virtual

Every year there are two events that I think signify the beginning of the summer season. One is driving by the corner of Front Street and Garfield and seeing Bardon’s Wonder Freeze has opened. The other happens on the third Wednesday of May. For more than two decades, on the...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Food in Brief: 05/15/2021

TRAVERSE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated 40,000 pounds of food to the Father Fred Foundation. The aim is to help fulfill food needs within the five-county area in northern Michigan. Asparagus event is off. EMPIRE — Empire Chamber of Commerce scrapped the Empire...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Taste the Local Difference, Short's win awards

TRAVERSE CITY — Making a difference in a community and beyond in a challenging economic climate was celebrated at Traverse Connect’s second annual Scale Up North virtual award ceremony Friday. Taste the Local Difference of Traverse City won the Emerging Business Award and Antrim County’s Short’s Brewing Company claimed the...