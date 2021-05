Last month, Bridgerton fans got the shocking news that the show's lead, Regé-Jean Page, would not be returning to the Netflix series for its second season. "It's a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year," Page explained after the news broke, recounting early conversations he had with Shondaland producers. "[I thought] 'That’s interesting,' because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on." Considering this was the plan for Page all along, producer Shonda Rhimes recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she was surprised by fans' reaction to the news.