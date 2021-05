Langi (neck) signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports. Langi began his NFL career in New England as a UDFA back in 2017, but he spent the last two years playing for the Jets. Injuries thrust him into a key role for New York last season, resulting in Langi racking up a career-high 60 tackles (37 solo) and one pass breakup across 14 games, before a neck injury forced him to hit IR. He'll now compete for a depth role with the Patriots.