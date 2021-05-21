Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese recalled due to Listeria

A Listeria monocytogenes alert has been raised in Canada, while two UK supermarkets have announced recalls of their products. Goldenway International Trade Co. of Canada has recalled its Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom because of a possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reports that all products sold with the UPC of 8 809201 000039 up to and including 7 May 2021 are affected. The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to other recalls further down the line.