Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese recalled due to Listeria
Nterstate Food Products of Lakewood Colorado, is recalling its 14 ounce containers of Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.www.foodpoisonjournal.com