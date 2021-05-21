newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese recalled due to Listeria

By Drew Falkenstein
foodpoisonjournal.com
 4 days ago

Nterstate Food Products of Lakewood Colorado, is recalling its 14 ounce containers of Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

www.foodpoisonjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria Monocytogenes#Elderly People#Food Drink#Contaminated Food#Food Contamination#Diarrhea#Whole Foods#Hatches Jalapeno#Listeria Infection#Food Products#Plastic#Nausea#Upc Code#Abdominal Pain#Product#Pregnant Women#Severe Headache#Stiffness#Sell#Immune Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Snohomish, WAnewsofmillcreek.com

PCC Community Market brand yogurt linked to multi-county E. coli outbreak

During the ongoing investigation into an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has identified a likely link to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. Pure Eire Dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected...
Grocery & Supermaketnewfoodmagazine.com

Recall roundup: Listeria alert in Canada and UK supermarket recalls

A Listeria monocytogenes alert has been raised in Canada, while two UK supermarkets have announced recalls of their products. Goldenway International Trade Co. of Canada has recalled its Golden Mushroom brand Enoki Mushroom because of a possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reports that all products sold with the UPC of 8 809201 000039 up to and including 7 May 2021 are affected. The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to other recalls further down the line.
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches Cake recalled due to undeclared wheat

Https://inspection.canada.ca/eng/1620776026789/1620776032782. OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Farm Boy Company Inc. is recalling Farm Boy The Bake Shop brand Tres Leches Cake from the marketplace because it contains wheat which is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy to wheat, or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders should not consume the recalled product described below.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is Cream Cheese And Is It Actually Cheese?

Imagine: It's breakfast time and you are wandering around your kitchen, figuring out what to make. Then you spot it: a bag of dense, yummy bagels calling your name. Now, what do you put on it? Cream cheese, of course. In 1872, the creamy, tasty classic now known as cream cheese was born, right out of New York City, according to The Spruce Eats.
Food Safetydailyhornet.com

Wegmans Recalls Bagged Ice Due to Metal Shavings

On May 6, Wegmans Food Markets recalled Wegmans® Bagged Ice in 7-pound bags “due to the potential presence of foreign material (metal shavings),” according to the recall notice. The company did not say if any illnesses or injuries had been reported, or how the metal shaving contamination was discovered. The...
Food SafetyPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Public health alert issued for nearly 131,000 pounds of frozen chicken amid listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — Federal inspectors issued a public health alert Monday for roughly 130,860 pounds of frozen chicken products due to listeria contamination concerns. The frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken products were distributed by Houston-based Big Daddy Foods Inc. and further distributed to Florida food bank consumers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Food Safetynews4sanantonio.com

Health officials link E. coli outbreak to brand of yogurt

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Saturday they have identified an E. coli outbreak to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. The dairy is working with the Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products. Health officials said anyone with this...
New York City, NYvegnews.com

Vegan Lox and Cream Cheese

Across the globe—but particularly in New York City—a bagel with lox and cream cheese is as common as riding the subway to work. Sadly, these often-tempting breakfast staples aren’t vegan, which is why we’ve created a plant-based version using unexpected ingredients such as cashews and carrots. Whip up one of these while your morning coffee brews, and you’ve created a delicious start to your long day ahead.
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Enoki Mushrooms recalled in Canada over Listeria concerns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning the public not to consume certain Metro Brands Enoki Mushrooms because of possible Listeria monocytogenes. This recall comes after other Enoki mushroom recalls in the United States last month. This warning was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities. The product was distributed...
Recipesaubreyskitchen.com

Cream Cheese Frosting Without Butter

This cream cheese frosting without butter is light, fluffy and decadent. The perfect frosting for your red velvet cupcakes, chocolate cupcakes or frosting cookies and cakes!. This post may contain affiliate links which means I may receive commissions if you choose to purchase through this link (at no extra cost to you).
Agriculturefoodsafetynews.com

USDA posts public health alert for 65 tons of frozen chicken sent to food banks

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for 130,860 pounds of frozen, diced chicken products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The products were distributed by Big Daddy Foods Inc., a Houston firm. They were also distributed to consumers at...
Pet ServicesFOX Carolina

Cat food recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

(Meredith) -- A company that produces pet food is voluntarily recalling some of its cat food products due to possible contamination with Salmonella. Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. is recalling the 5 and 10 pound bags of Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food.
Food SafetyPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Giant Eagle recalls taco kit due to unmarked egg allergen

Giant Eagle has voluntarily recalled the Chicken Street Taco kits because the project may contain an undeclared egg allergen. The grocery store chain announced the recall in a press release Tuesday evening, and noted that the recall affects the kits with sell-by dates through May 28 and have the PLU number 56598 in the upper right corner of the tag.
Food SafetyThrillist

The Black Bean Recall Has Expanded Due to Potential Botulism Risk

Aunty Donna would say that it's very relatable to have cans and cans of black beans in the cupboard. (It's certainly more relatable than that reference.) If there's any truth to that sketch, you may want to pay attention. Canned black beans were recalled back in April. That same recall...
Houston, TXfoodpoisonjournal.com

Fully cooked chicken linked to Listeria recall

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for approximately 130,860 pounds of frozen fully cooked, diced chicken products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The frozen, fully cooked, diced chicken items were packed on Jan. 25, 2021, Jan....