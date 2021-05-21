MERCED COUNTY JAIL ESCAPEE CHARLIE EVERITT HAS BEEN CAPTURED!
Originally published as a Merced County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On May 14, 2021, at around 8:00 am, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Supervised Released Team received a call from the Bartlesville Police Department in the State of Oklahoma. Bartlesville PD relayed that Merced County Jail Escapee Charlie Everitt was possibly staying at a residence in their city. The Bartlesville PD SWAT Team went to the Residence and arrested Everitt without incident.www.crimevoice.com