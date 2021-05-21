MERCED COUNTY JAIL ESCAPEE CHARLIE EVERITT HAS BEEN CAPTURED!

A Dewey Police Officer saved a woman from drowning after she hydroplaned her vehicle into a creek late Monday morning west of Dewey. The accident occurred on Durham Road between North 3950 and North 3960 Roads. Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said a bystander called the accident in around 11:00 a.m., stating that the woman wrecked her 2020 Hyundai Palisade in the creek. Cox said the caller advised that the vehicle was filling up with water and that the driver was unsure if she could get out. He said the driver was able to exit the Palisade but ended up getting sucked under the bridge and shot out the other side of Durham.