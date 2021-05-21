newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merced County, CA

MERCED COUNTY JAIL ESCAPEE CHARLIE EVERITT HAS BEEN CAPTURED!

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Merced County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “On May 14, 2021, at around 8:00 am, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Supervised Released Team received a call from the Bartlesville Police Department in the State of Oklahoma. Bartlesville PD relayed that Merced County Jail Escapee Charlie Everitt was possibly staying at a residence in their city. The Bartlesville PD SWAT Team went to the Residence and arrested Everitt without incident.

www.crimevoice.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
County
Merced County, CA
Bartlesville, OK
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Merced, CA
Bartlesville, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#County Police#Sheriff S Office#City Police#Bartlesville Pd#County Jail#Incident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StateKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
California Statejailbirds.co

Bartlesville PD SWAT team captures California correctional facility escapee

Bartlesville, Okla – A California correctional facility escapee was located and captured 45 miles north of Tulsa in the Oklahoma city of Bartlesville. Authorities say, Charlie Everitt, 45, broke out of the John Latarraca Correctional Center back in April by cutting through a wall, making his way through the HVAC system to eventually reach the roof.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
ABC10

Inmate who escaped from Merced County Jail arrested in Oklahoma, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of breaking out of Merced County Jail was arrested in Oklahoma about two weeks later, Merced County Sheriff's officials said. Merced County Sheriff's officials said 45-year-old Charlie Everitt escaped the jail on May 26 by breaking through "several layers of building material." Everitt then made his way through the perimeter fencing before escaping custody.
Merced County, CAMerced Sun-Star

Merced County coroner identifies Los Banos woman killed in collision

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a Merced County solo-vehicle collision Thursday as Guadalupe Caro, 61, of Los Banos. According to the California Highway Patrol, Caro appeared to be traveling northbound on Turner Island Road at an unknown speed in a 2005 Honda Accord when the collision occurred.
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Dewey Police Officer Saves Woman from Drowning

A Dewey Police Officer saved a woman from drowning after she hydroplaned her vehicle into a creek late Monday morning west of Dewey. The accident occurred on Durham Road between North 3950 and North 3960 Roads. Dewey Fire Chief Jacob Cox said a bystander called the accident in around 11:00 a.m., stating that the woman wrecked her 2020 Hyundai Palisade in the creek. Cox said the caller advised that the vehicle was filling up with water and that the driver was unsure if she could get out. He said the driver was able to exit the Palisade but ended up getting sucked under the bridge and shot out the other side of Durham.
Bartlesville, OKjailbirds.co

Bartlesville

Bartlesville, Okla – A California correctional facility escapee was located and captured 45 miles north of Tulsa in the Oklahoma city of Bartlesville.Authorities say, Charlie Everitt, 45, broke out of the John Latarraca Correctional Center back in April by cutting through a wall, making his way through the HVAC system to eventually reach the roof.After Everitt escaped from the correctional facility on April 26th, a joint operation involving the Merced County Sheriff’s office, the United States Marshals, and Sacramento Police Department’s Task Force initiated. Investigators gathered critical intel on Everitt’s possible plans to exit California and travel to a friend...
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

BPD: One Injured in a Shoooting, Suspect in Custody

A Bartlesville man received a gunshot wound to his leg in a shooting incident and the suspect is now in custody. According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, early Saturday morning May 15, Bartlesville Police recieved a call of possible gunshots in the area of North Lupa Street. Officers arrived...
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Charged With Five Counts from Thursday Incident

A Bartlesville man who was arrested for a burglary spree and alleged chase with police on Thursday was in Washington County court facing a handful of charges on Friday. Steven Worden was charged with a felony count of false personation as well as two misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and two misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering.
Oklahoma Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Former Oklahoma prisons boss picked for county jail trust

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The former head of Oklahoma’s prison system was appointed Monday to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust. The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners announced Joe Allbaugh would fill a vacancy on the nine-member panel, which was created last year to oversee a jail long plagued with overcrowding, inmate deaths, escapes and crumbling infrastructure.
Bartlesville, OKKTUL

Man recovering after being shot in Bartlesville by a neighbor

BARTLEVILLE, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville police said a man is recovering after being shot Saturday morning. Police said early Saturday morning officers received a call of possible gunshots in the area of North Lupa Street. Officers arrived and began checking the area when they found a victim at a...
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Former ODOC director appointed to vacant Oklahoma County Jail Trust seat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Allbaugh, former director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, officials announced Monday morning. According to a news release from the Oklahoma County Detention Center, during Monday’s Oklahoma County Commissioners meeting, members filled...
Bartlesville, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Alleged Burglars Steal Meat from Dink’s

Two briskets and other meats were stolen from a smoker at Dink's Real Pit BBQ in Bartlesville early Friday morning. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said two individuals - one male and one female - stole two briskets and other meats from Dink's around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Screenshots from video surveillance shows the two burglary suspects breaking through a door of the restaurant.
Merced County, CAABC30 Fresno

CHP investigating deadly rollover crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly car crash that brought power lines down in Merced County on Thursday. Officers were called out to on Turner Island Road and Henry Miller Avenue, about five miles northeast of Los Banos, around 9:30 am. The CHP...