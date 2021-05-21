CALL FOR HEARD GUNSHOTS LEADS TO ARREST

A Bloomington woman died following a Saturday evening, May 15, collision with a UPS truck in Jurupa Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said. At about 6:37 p.m., the driver of a UPS truck was turning left onto Armstrong Road from Gail Drive when the truck was struck by a Toyota Corolla headed south on Armstrong Road at a high rate of speed, the Sheriff’s Department said. Responding deputies and Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire crews located the driver of the Corolla with severe injuries and she was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.