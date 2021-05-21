CALL FOR HEARD GUNSHOTS LEADS TO ARREST
Yesterday morning around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, Watch B patrol officers responded to the area of Sunnyside Drive and Mono Drive for gunshots that were heard in this Magnolia Center neighborhood. As the first officer arrived and was approaching the suspect sitting on the curb, the suspect saw the officer and immediately tossed a loaded handgun a few feet away.