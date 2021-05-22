Human Rights Activist Opens Up About Her Lawsuit Against The Department Of Education
Megan Steffen is a Michigan native turned proud Chicagoan with a career focused on community organizing and human rights. Penned an essay to LGBTQNation detailing how her alma mater voted to reject her graduation, and now she has filed suit against the department of education on behalf of herself and others who might also encounter this type of discrimination. Steffen joins Let's Go There and shares with us what comes next!www.audacy.com