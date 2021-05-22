Human Rights Activist Opens Up About Her Lawsuit Against The Department Of Education

The German parliament Thursday voted in favor of the rehabilitation and compensation of soldiers who have faced discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation. Until the year 2000, German military policy held that gay soldiers posed a threat to discipline and were not eligible to be superior officers. For many years gay soldiers were denied promotions, discharged from service, and could even face criminal conviction because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The new law entitles soldiers who were discriminated against to have their convictions expunged from the record, as well as some token financial compensation, setting aside a fund of 6 million euros.