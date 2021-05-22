newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Human Rights Activist Opens Up About Her Lawsuit Against The Department Of Education

By Let's Go There w/ Shira, Ryan
audacy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Steffen is a Michigan native turned proud Chicagoan with a career focused on community organizing and human rights. Penned an essay to LGBTQNation detailing how her alma mater voted to reject her graduation, and now she has filed suit against the department of education on behalf of herself and others who might also encounter this type of discrimination. Steffen joins Let's Go There and shares with us what comes next!

www.audacy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Activist#Community Organizing#Education Department#Community Education#Discrimination#Suit#Proud Chicagoan#Alma Mater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Florida Statelegalreader.com

Civil Rights Advocates File New Lawsuit Against Florida’s “Anti-Riot” Law

Civil rights advocates have filed a joint lawsuit against Florida’s recently enacted “anti-riot” law, which they claim was designed to target Black protesters. The law, as LegalReader.com noted earlier this month, was supported by Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the lawsuit was filed by...
SocietyPosted by
DFW Community News

OPEN LETTER: Human Rights Council and Student Foundation Resolution

On December 1, 2020, the Human Rights Council (HRC) published an open letter on The Daily Campus about a gender-neutral Homecoming Royalty policy. Since then, HRC and the Division of Student Affairs leaders have communicated with Student Foundation (SF) about addressing the concerns of HRC and co-signing organizations. During a meeting between HRC’s and SF’s leadership teams earlier this semester, the organizations discussed the issues outlined in the letter and began collaborating to envision the future of Homecoming together. It is HRC and SF’s shared commitment to implementing lasting changes to the Homecoming process that moves us to co-write this open letter with our resolution.
CollegesMissoulian

Lawsuit says campus gun law, anti-trans bill, others overstep regents' power

Two lawsuits filed in the Montana Supreme Court on Thursday allege new laws overreach the state Board of Regents' constitutional authority over what does and doesn't happen on college and university campuses. Students, former university officials and the state's largest union comprised of public employees sued Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte...
MinoritiesKUCB

'We Deserve To Feel Safe:' Unangax̂ Activists Speak Up About MMIWG2S

Indigenous women in the United States are murdered 10 times more often than the national average, and nearly half of all Alaska Native and Native American women have experienced intimate partner violence in their lifetime, according to the Department of Justice. Since 2017, May 5 has been recognized as National...
Politicstexasattorneygeneral.gov

Paxton Warns U.S. Department of Education Against Adopting Race-Based Priorities and Projects

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined two letters issued to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, one in partnership with the America First Policy Institute and Texas Public Policy Foundation and the other with a coalition of 20 attorneys general for other states. The letters express deep concern with the promulgation and funding in our schools of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, two ideologically driven and factually inaccurate interpretations of American history and government as viewed primarily through the prism of race.
Minoritiesjurist.org

Germany parliament passes law compensating gay and lesbian soldiers for past discrimination

The German parliament Thursday voted in favor of the rehabilitation and compensation of soldiers who have faced discrimination on the basis of their sexual orientation. Until the year 2000, German military policy held that gay soldiers posed a threat to discipline and were not eligible to be superior officers. For many years gay soldiers were denied promotions, discharged from service, and could even face criminal conviction because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The new law entitles soldiers who were discriminated against to have their convictions expunged from the record, as well as some token financial compensation, setting aside a fund of 6 million euros.
Minoritieswboi.org

AG Todd Rokita Sends Letter Condemning Federal Anti-Racism Education Efforts

Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a multi-state effort calling on the Biden administration to drop a proposal aimed at funding more comprehensive and inclusive civics and history programs. In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Rokita outlined his concerns about prioritizing anti-racism education and programs that...
EducationPosted by
KAGS

Student abortion advocacy group critical of newly signed "Heartbeat Bill"

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An abortion advocacy group of Texas A&M students said they think Senate Bill 8, the "Heartbeat Bill," is a huge mistake. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure into law Wednesday that would prohibit in-state abortions as early as six weeks — before some women know they are pregnant — and opened the door for almost any private citizen to sue abortion providers and others.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Anti-trans legislation has never been about protecting children

In March, the Arkansas legislature passed a bill banning gender-confirming medical treatment for transgender youths. The bill marked just one instance of a wave of recent anti-transgender legislation across the country that would restrict trans people’s access to athletic participation, health care, sex education and other accommodations. As Arkansas state Sen. Alan Clark (R) declared: “This bill sets out to protect children in an area where they very much need protection.”