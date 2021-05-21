Turlock Police: Woman accused of kidnapping her non-custodial child

TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police will give away about 49 dogs if they don't find their rightful owners after finding them at a home with more than he could legally own. Turlock Police animal service will hold all the dogs until May 18 to give those who may have previously owned the dogs time to claim them. Police will then create a list of up to 50 people who have expressed interest in adopting one of the dogs. Turlock police will have a name drawing on its Facebook page to get the first pick.