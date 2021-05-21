newsbreak-logo
Turlock Police: Woman accused of kidnapping her non-custodial child

By Staff Report
crimevoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Turlock woman was recently arrested on suspicion of kidnapping her child of whom she does not have custody, according to police. Late on the night of Sunday, May 9, officers responded to the 600 block of Geer Road on a report of a kidnapping in progress. The child had reportedly been visiting a relative when the mother, identified as 26-year-old Alisha Gonzalez, arrived and attempted to take the child in her car.

