My first panic attack was at age five. Tears stung my eyes. I couldn’t catch my breath. I thought I was dying. Things just got worse from there. I was different from the others around me. My classmates could see this, excluding me from activities, and even refusing to sit next to me in class.Yet I was always being told that the school years were the best years of my life. Mine were torture and I remember thinking that if these were the “best years of my life”, I wanted nothing to do adulthood.So aged 10 I made a...