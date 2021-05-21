newsbreak-logo
Telemedicine Startup Wheel Lands $50 Million in Funding

Cover picture for the articleTelemedicine startup, Wheel, announced this week that has closed on $50 million in funding. The Austin-based startup, founded in 2018, created a platform focused on providing services to clinicians to provide better telehealth care to patients. Michelle Davey and Griffin Mulcahey founded Wheel, previously called Enzyme Health to provide high-quality virtual care at scale. They previously worked at Medici, another Austin-based startup focused on telehealth.

