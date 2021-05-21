Telemedicine Startup Wheel Lands $50 Million in Funding

Cloud security startup Wiz has raised more than $120 million in a funding round led by customer relationship management (CRM) giant Salesforce, according to Bloomberg. The funding would be the Tel Aviv, Israel-based Wiz’s third financing round in the past six months, coming just two months after the firm notched a $1.7 billion valuation following a $130 million Series B round led by private equity investor Advent International. Neither Wiz nor Salesforce immediately responded to CRN requests for comment on the Bloomberg report.