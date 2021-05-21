“Love is Not”

This is the final installment in a three-part series on love. For the last two weeks I have been writing on the subject of love. Many people wrongly feel that love is refusing to have standards; a live-and-let-live philosophy. To you I ask a simple question. If a toddler is playing in the street, is it love to simply let him or her do what they want, or is it love to whisk them from the area they want to play in and move them to a place of safety? Not being a lawyer I can’t say this with legal certainty, but I suspect that, even if I am not that playing in the street child’s parent, if I saw danger coming and did nothing I would end up being held criminally or at least civilly liable.