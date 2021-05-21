“Love is Not”
A recent report by Susan Bryan on apnews.com states that domestic violence cases against native women and children surged over the past year due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual two-day summit, Native American leaders from New Mexico and the Navajo Nation concentrated on the termination of violence against Indigenous women and children. Advocates sharing their stories pointed out the lockdown and stay at home orders that were introduced in the first few months of the coronavirus outbreak. Many domestic violence victims were stuck at home with their abusers, believing there was nowhere else to turn while advocates themselves faced challenges getting to work and finding new ways to connect with victims and share information about resources. They refer to the coronavirus as the “shadow pandemic” because of its surging effects on victims, law enforcement, and advocacy groups.www.postandcourier.com