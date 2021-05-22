Tucker Carlson Hosts Woman with Live Chicken to Mock CDC Guidelines Against Chicken-Kissing: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Loving on My Birds’
On Friday night, Tucker Carlson brought on a self-described “chicken enthusiast” to address guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control regarding Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. The advisory guidelines tell poultry owners in part, “Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.”www.mediaite.com