It's finally happening! The Friends reunion is officially premiering on HBO Max on May 27, and the first look already has us emotional. In the 40-second clip, which dropped on May 13, the Central Perk crew — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — are shown with their backs to the camera before the words "The One Where They Get Back Together" are displayed across the screen.