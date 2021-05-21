newsbreak-logo
Music

Director of Worthy Farm event hoping to create ‘Glastonbury adventure’

By Press Association 2021
ledburyreporter.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of Glastonbury’s upcoming online music event has said he hopes it will “capture a bit of that Glastonbury spirit of the unknown”. Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale – who has worked on projects with Adele, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney and more – was speaking ahead of acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice taking part in the livestreamed event titled Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm.

Musiczapgossip.com

George Ezra, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker and more set for Live at Worthy Farm

George Ezra, PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, and more have been added to the bill for ‘Live at Worthy Farm’. Glastonbury festival’s special concert will bring together performances from the likes of Coldplay, Haim, Damon Albarn and Jorja Smith. And a new wave of artists has just been confirmed, with Roisin...
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

George Ezra, Róisín Murphy join Glastonbury livestream event

Glastonbury is going online after two successive pandemic-related cancellations. George Ezra and Róisín Murphy have joined the line-up and more surprise guests are promised for the Glastonbury livestream which is taking place between May 22nd-23rd. They join previously confirmed performers such as Coldplay, Idles, Wolf Alice, Michael Kiwanuka, HAIM and...
Festivalfemalefirst.co.uk

Glastonbury Festival to hold two-day event

Glastonbury Festival organisers Michael and Emily Eavis are set to hold a two-day event in September after the music festival was cancelled. Glastonbury Festival is set to hold a two-day event in September. Michael and Emily Eavis - who organise the world famous music festival - have been granted a...
Musictechadvisor.com

How to watch Glastonbury 2021

Whilst we can’t physically visit Worthy Farm this year for obvious reasons, Glastonbury 2021 is still going ahead – it's just going to look a bit different this year. The good news is that you will be able to tune into some of the most popular bands and artists right from the comfort of your own home thanks to the (hopefully) one-off ticketed Live at Worthy Farm livestream.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Glastonbury Festival Granted License For Limited Event In September

Glastonbury has been granted a license to host a live music event on their festival site with an audience this year, paving the way for a potential limited festival in September. While the Worthy Farm festival’s usual five-day event was cancelled for the second year running back in January due...
Musicofficialcharts.com

Glastonbury reveal full Live at Worthy Farm livestream line-up including mystery special guest

The full line-up for Glastonbury Festival's Live at Worthy Farm livestream has been revealed. Taking place on Saturday May 22 - with encore screenings on Sunday May 23 - the line-up features live performances some of music's biggest names. The likes of Coldplay and HAIM were already confirmed, with new names added today (May 12) including George Ezra and Roisin Murphy.
Livestreamthemusicuniverse.com

Thom Yorke debuting new band during Glastonbury livestream

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Tom Skinner form The Smile. Glastonbury Festival is pleased to announce that Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner — henceforth known as The Smile — will be performing a first ever set of new, original music exclusively for the Live At Worthy Farm global livestream which premieres tonight (Sat, May 22nd) at 7 pm BST.
MusicBBC

Behind the scenes of Glastonbury's live-stream concert

The Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are empty - but Glastonbury will go ahead on Saturday night, with a one-off live-stream concert. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are all set to play in the five-hour event, which organisers say will "help to secure the festival's return in 2022" after two years of Covid-enforced cancellations.
MusicTelegraph

Gentle eco-warriors with a Southwestern humour: Coldplay and Glastonbury were made for each other

On Saturday, Coldplay will be one of the acts to headline Live At Worthy Farm tonight, the five-hour virtual Glastonbury Festival laid on to compensate for the actual event’s cancellation for the second year running. Recorded on the Eavis family’s Somerset farm where the festival has taken place on and off since 1970, Live At Worthy Farm will see performers play Covid-friendly audience-free sets from various locations around the site, from the skeleton of the Pyramid Stage to the Stone Circle.
hurriyetdailynews.com

Technical glitch blights virtual Glastonbury festival

Glastonbury Festival’s livestream concert at the famous farm site in southwest England, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the blockbuster event’s cancellation. The five-hour virtual show kicked off with a performance by British rockers Wolf Alice, but many ticket-holders, who had paid £20 ($28, 23 euros) to access a stream of the event, complained on Twitter that they missed it as their access codes were invalid.
MusicThe Guardian

From Beyoncé to David Bowie: 10 of the best Glastonbury sets ever

Ahead of a livestreamed version of the festival, here are some of the biggest and best performances from years gone by. Jay-Z walked so that Beyoncé could run. By facing down a reactionary backlash in 2008 (Hip-hop? At Glastonbury?!), he left the festival’s future wide open. Three years later, Beyoncé was imperial from the moment she opened with Crazy in Love and fireworks. Her glamorous spectacle, studded with savvy cover versions, permanently reset expectations of what a Glastonbury headline set could be.
Musiclincolnnewsnow.com

Coldplay's Live At Worthy Farm gig is 'very special'

Coldplay are performing a "very special" gig as part of Glastonbury Festival's Live At Worthy Farm global livestream. The chart-topping group are taking to the stage as part of this weekend's livestream, and the band have urged their fans to throw their support behind the "world’s greatest festival and the charities that it supports".
MusicNME

Glastonbury shares sneak peek of HAIM performing at Stone Circle for Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival’s Emily Eavis has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of HAIM rehearsing for their Live At Worthy Farm set this Saturday (May 22). The band will join Coldplay, Wolf Alice, Kano, IDLES, Michael Kiwanuka and other acts for Glastonbury’s livestreamed mini festival, which will take viewers on a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm”. Glastonbury Festival was cancelled for the second year running earlier in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.