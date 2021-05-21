Director of Worthy Farm event hoping to create ‘Glastonbury adventure’

On Saturday, Coldplay will be one of the acts to headline Live At Worthy Farm tonight, the five-hour virtual Glastonbury Festival laid on to compensate for the actual event’s cancellation for the second year running. Recorded on the Eavis family’s Somerset farm where the festival has taken place on and off since 1970, Live At Worthy Farm will see performers play Covid-friendly audience-free sets from various locations around the site, from the skeleton of the Pyramid Stage to the Stone Circle.