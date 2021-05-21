Window Bird Feeders Give You Closer Views of Birds
"A window bird feeder can keep mealtimes interesting," says wildlife artist Heather Bartmann of Fort Collins, Colorado. Her main visitors are house sparrows, but even the most common birds are fun to watch if you can observe their behavior up close.