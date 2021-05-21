Window Bird Feeders Give You Closer Views of Birds

Some species of birds are not equipped to build their own nests, so they may adopt a nest built by another bird. The great horned owl is one of the species that usually looks for a nest to adopt. In doing so they may select an old hawk’s nest such as that built in a tree by a red-tailed hawk, a crow, or raven or they may select a rocky cliff edge that has been used by another raptor. It may also choose a cavity in a tree or dead snag. Some great horned owls will nest in abandoned buildings or barns and even on man-made platforms.