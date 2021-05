It's hard to believe but at this time last year chances were you weren't going to many weddings or several weddings were being postponed until this year. I recently went to the wedding of some friends of my kids (well, I know the bride & groom too, I met them through their friendship with Triston, Kalee and Bailey). Planning your wedding and selecting the perfect venue can be pretty overwhelming. Let's face it, there are literally hundreds of choices just in Billings not counting the thousands more across the state. Whether you are having a small wedding with just a few guests or a huge wedding and expecting hundreds of guests, having a venue that fits your personality and your style is absolutely important.